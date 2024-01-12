OTT Releases This Week: Confused About Your Weekend Watchlist? Check Out Our Top Picks
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 12, 2024 04:00 PM2024-01-12T16:00:26+5:302024-01-12T16:06:10+5:30
As the weekend approaches, a wave of excitement awaits viewers with a diverse array of engaging movies and web series set to premiere on popular OTT platforms. From thrilling dramas to captivating narratives, here's a sneak peek into the enticing lineup across Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, JioCinema, and more.
Netflix:
Killer Soup: Set in the fictional hill station of Mainjur, Tamil Nadu, this show follows an aspiring yet talentless nurse-turned-home chef, Swathi, as she conspires to replace her husband with her lover and his squint-eyed doppelganger.
Break Point Season 2: This season follows top tennis players as they return to the court, competing in Grand Slams worldwide with the dream of becoming number one.
Lift: A master thief is lured into an impossible heist on a 777 passenger flight from London to Zurich by his ex-girlfriend and the FBI.
Extra Ordinary Man: A 2023 action-comedy film in Telugu featuring Nithiin and Sreeleela in lead roles, promising a unique cinematic experience.
Adire: This intriguing story revolves around Adire, a retired prostitute on the run, who starts a lingerie-making business in a small town, empowering conservative women and stirring controversy.
JioCinema:
La Brea Season 3: A thrilling series begins when a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles, pulling in people, vehicles, and buildings at the site of the La Brea Tar Pits.
Ted: The comedy film revolves around John Bennett and his talking teddy bear, Ted, who came to life after a childhood wish, creating humorous chaos in John's life.
Prime Video:
- Role Play: Emma, a devoted wife, plans a night of sexy role play to make up for forgetting her anniversary, exploring the dynamics of love and relationships.
Disney+ Hotstar:
The Legend Of Hanuman: This series depicts the incarnation of God Mahadev as Hanuman, serving God Rama and becoming a beacon of hope in the face of darkness.
Echo: Set five months after Hawkeye, the series follows Maya Lopez as she navigates through her past, reconnects with her Native American roots, and faces challenges from Wilson Fisk's organization.