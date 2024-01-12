OTT Releases This Week: Confused About Your Weekend Watchlist? Check Out Our Top Picks

As the weekend approaches, a wave of excitement awaits viewers with a diverse array of engaging movies and web series set to premiere on popular OTT platforms. From thrilling dramas to captivating narratives, here's a sneak peek into the enticing lineup across Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, JioCinema, and more.

Netflix:

Killer Soup: Set in the fictional hill station of Mainjur, Tamil Nadu, this show follows an aspiring yet talentless nurse-turned-home chef, Swathi, as she conspires to replace her husband with her lover and his squint-eyed doppelganger.

Break Point Season 2: This season follows top tennis players as they return to the court, competing in Grand Slams worldwide with the dream of becoming number one.

Lift: A master thief is lured into an impossible heist on a 777 passenger flight from London to Zurich by his ex-girlfriend and the FBI.

Extra Ordinary Man: A 2023 action-comedy film in Telugu featuring Nithiin and Sreeleela in lead roles, promising a unique cinematic experience.