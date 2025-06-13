OTT Releases This Week (June 9 – June15): Kesari Chapter 2, Rana Naidu S2, Padakkalam, Alappuzha Gymkhana and More – New Web Series & Movies for Weekend Watchlist

OTT Releases This Week (June 9 – June15): As the weekend arrives, major OTT platforms have released a fresh slate of content across genres and languages. From intense crime thrillers and emotional dramas to historical films and fantasy tales, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and Sony LIV are offering something for every viewer. The new releases include action-packed stories, real-life inspired documentaries and lighthearted comedies aimed at keeping audiences entertained at home.

Here are the top releases of the week:

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh

Release Date: June 13

Platform: JioHotstar

Starring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday, the film focuses on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the legal battle to bring justice to its victims. After running in theatres for 50 days, the film is now available for streaming.

Rana Naidu Season 2

Release Date: June 13

Platform: Netflix

The second season of the crime drama returns with Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati. This time, the story gets more personal as Rana’s troubled relationship with his father takes centre stage. Arjun Rampal joins the cast.

Alappuzha Gymkhana

Release Date: June 13

Platform: Sony LIV

A Malayalam drama that tells the story of a group of students who failed their exams and hope to get admission through the sports quota. They take up boxing and face intense challenges as they chase success.

Padakkalam

Streaming From: June 10

Platform: JioHotstar

This Malayalam film follows a group of college students who are superhero fans. Their campus life changes when a new professor with unusual teaching methods arrives. Directed by Manu Swaraj, the story blends humour and quirky situations.

Subham

Release Date: June 13

Platform: JioHotstar

This Telugu supernatural comedy features husbands whose wives behave strangely after watching a TV soap. Directed by Praveen Kandregula, the film offers horror with a comic twist.

In Transit

Release Date: June 13

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Ayesha Sood, this docuseries follows the lives of transgender and non-binary individuals. It captures their personal journeys and challenges through first-hand narration.

Snow White

Release Date: June 11

Platform: JioHotstar

A musical fantasy featuring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, this film is based on the classic 1937 Disney story. It follows a young princess who teams up with rebels to free her kingdom from her stepmother.

Fubar Season 2

Release Date: June 12

Platform: Netflix

Arnold Schwarzenegger returns as a retired CIA operative called back for one last mission. The spy-comedy thriller also stars Monica Barbaro and Milan Carter. The second season promises action and entertainment.