OTT Releases This Week: Mrs Deshpande, Thamma, Fallout Season 2, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders and More – New Web Series & Movies for Your Weekend Watchlist

OTT Releases of the Week (Dec 15 - Dec 21): This week, OTT platforms bring a fresh lineup of films and series across genres. Viewers can expect horror, thriller, comedy, romance, and drama from December 15 to December 21. Top releases include Ayushman Khurrana’s Thamma, the crime thriller Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, Madhuri Dixit’s psychological thriller Mrs Deshpande, and new seasons of Emily in Paris and The Great Indian Kapil Show. Regional titles such as Nayanam and Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse and international hits like Fallout Season 2 offer a wide variety of content for audiences this week.

Here Are the Top Releases to Catch This Weekend:

Mrs Deshpande | December 19, 2025 | JioHotstar

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the series tells the story of a housewife with a hidden past as a serial killer. Trouble begins when a new murderer copies her crimes. Police seek Mrs. Deshpande’s help to catch the culprit while questioning her role in the case.

Cast: Madhuri Dixit Nene, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Siddharth Chandekar

Thamma | December 16, 2025 | Amazon Prime Video

Thamma follows a journalist named Alok who gets trapped in a forest. He is rescued by a mysterious woman named Taadka. Alok later discovers that she is a vampire. Events take a dark turn when he also becomes one. The two must face an ancient enemy to save their lives and the world.

Cast: Ayushman Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders | December 19, 2025 | Netflix

Directed by Honey Trehan the film centres on a murder inside a powerful family. Inspector Jatil Yadav leads the investigation. As the case unfolds hidden secrets come to light. The probe becomes more dangerous with every step.

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Sanjay Kapoor, Chitrangada Singh

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 |December 20, 2025 | Netflix

Kapil Sharma returns with a new season. The first episode features Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The show promises celebrity chats comic sketches and new characters.

Cas: Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover

Nayanam | December 19, 2025 | Zee5

Nayanam is a Telugu sci-fi psychological thriller directed by Swathi Prakash Manthripragada. The series follows an eye specialist who runs a clinic for the poor. Dark experiments take place behind closed doors. The story explores obsession and shocking truths.

Cast: Priyanka M. Jain, Uttej, Ali Reza, Varun Sandesh, Harish

Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse| December 19, 2025 | Zee5

The Malayalam film centres on Dominic a former cop turned private investigator. His search for a missing purse leads him into a web of crime. The case connects to murder and the criminal underworld of Kerala.

Cast: Mammootty, Gokul Suresh, Viji Venkatesh, Siddique

Emily in Paris Season 5 | December 18, 2025 | Netflix

Created by Darren Star the series returns with a new chapter. Emily moves to Rome to lead Agence Grateau. She faces cultural challenges and a new relationship. Old romances resurface and work troubles grow.



Cast: Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo

Fallout Season 2 | December 17, 2025 | Amazon Prime Video

The new season moves to New Vegas. Lucy Maximus and the Ghoul continue their journey through the Wasteland. Mr House is introduced as the city’s ruler. Shocking discoveries change what the characters know about the past.

Cast: Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins

Four More Shots Please Season 4 | December 19, 2025 | Amazon Prime Video

The final season focuses on four close friends. The series explores careers relationships and personal struggles. Friendship and independence remain central themes.

Cast: Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo

The Great Flood | December 19, 2025 | Netflix

The Korean sci-fi drama follows an AI researcher and her young son. A massive flood destroys most of the planet. The pair fight for survival inside a high-rise building.

Cast: Kim Da-mi, Park Hae-soo, Kwon Eun-seong, Yu-na, Park Byung-eun, Jeon Hye-jin, Kim Dong-yeong, Kang Bin