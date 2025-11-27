OTT Releases This Week: Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 1, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tusli Kumari, Mass Jathara and More - New Web Series & Movies for Your Weekend Watchlist

OTT Releases This Week (November 24, 2025 - November 30, 2025): This weekend, viewers can look forward to a new set of movies and series on popular OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5, and Lionsgate Play. The lineup includes romance, thrillers, action, and sci-fi that promise to entertain audiences of all tastes.

Here are the top releases to catch this weekend:

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari | November 27, 2025 | Netflix

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film follows two former lovers, Sunny and Tulsi, who pretend to be in a relationship to disrupt their exes’ marriage. Their plan leads to a series of comic events.

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra

Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 1 | November 27, 2025 | Netflix

The latest season returns to Hawkins, now under military quarantine. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, Eleven and her friends confront Vecna, the Upside Down, and other monsters in a final battle.

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo

Mass Jathara | November 28, 2025 | Netflix

The film focuses on Lakshman Bheri, a railway police officer who seizes a major drug shipment. His actions trigger a conflict with the gang leader K.G. Reddy, while he pursues a romantic subplot.

Cast: Ravi Teja, Sreeleela, Navin Chandra, V.K. Naresh, Krishna Kumar

Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 (Hindi) | November 27, 2025 | Amazon Prime Video

The story follows Berme, a young tribal leader, who clashes with the King of Bangra Kingdom over forest exploitation. The film delves into faith, power and divine forces as guardian spirits rise to protect their land.

Cast: Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Rakesh Poojari

Aaryan | November 28 2025 | Netflix

The story follows a frustrated writer whose claim of a five-day serial killing spree begins to come true. A DCP takes charge to investigate and uncover the links between the murders.

Cast: K. Selvaraghavan, Shraddha Srinath, Vishnu Vishal, Maanasa Choudhary

Raktabeej 2 | November 28, 2025 | Zee5

The film revolves around an IB officer and a West Bengal Police officer investigating a new terrorist leader. They work to stop a cross-border conspiracy during the president’s visit to Thailand.

Cast: Ananya Banerjee, Victor Banerjee, Satyam Bhattacharya, Seema Biswas

The Pet Detective | November 28, 2025 | Zee5

The Malayalam film follows Tony, a pet detective, who gets involved with an international mafia while trying to impress his love interest’s father.

Cast: Sharafudheen, Anupama Parameswaran, Vinay Forrt, Shyam Mohan

Primitive War | November 28, 2025 | Lionsgate Play

Directed by Luke Sparke, the film follows an American Recon team sent to the Vietnam jungle in 1968. They face deadly dinosaurs while searching for a missing platoon.

Cast: Ryan Kwanten, Tricia Helfer, Nick Wechsler, Jeremy Piven