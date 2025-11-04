OTT Web Series Release in November 2025: Delhi Crime 3 to Stranger Things 5; Check Complete List

November will be full of entertainment as some of the OG shows will be back with their renews season. This all shows are on viewers waitlist since months and they will be releasing soon on respected OTT platforms. These releases promise a heavy dose of entertainment, from political thrillers to sci-fi showdowns, which will sort your weekend entertainment.

Maharani Season 4: Month begin with one of the much awaited political drama series Maharani. Series features Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti who is stepping up from state politics to the national stage with the unexpected goal of challenging the Prime Minister. Series is filled with Ambition, betrayal, and mind-twisting strategies are the three pillars of this season. The 4th installment of the series will stream on SonyLIV from November 7.

Delhi Crime Season 3: After Maharani next much awaited web series is Shefali Shah starrer crime drama, Delhi Crime. After two succesful seasons the third installment will be release on November 13 on Netflix. This time DIG Vartika Chaturvedi will be solving underbelly of international human trafficking headed by Badi didi played by Huma Qureshi. Trailer and teaser of this series is going viral on social media and fans can't wait to see.

Family Man Season 3: One of the popular series on OTT Family Man is back with season 3 after years of wait. Manoj Bajpayee will be back as a Srikant Tiwari. Family man is the story of a spy who tries to balance is personal and professional life. Along with Manoj Bajpayee, the Raj & DK series will have Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur as new cast members on the team. It is all set to stream on Prime Video on November 21.





Stranger Things Season 5: Series is an blend of mystery, sci-fi, and thriller genres, compelling character development, and nostalgic 1980s setting. The gang will continue with ‘Stranger Things Season 5.’ Four episodes of the fourth season will be released on November 26th, followed by more episodes on Christmas, culminating in a showdown on New Year’s Day. After Vecna's terror, Hawkins is in chaos, leaving Eleven and her friends to bear the weight of saving the town. Stream the sci-fi series on Netflix.