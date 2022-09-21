Our bodies can change, but our spirit need not: Kajal Aggarwal

Chennai, Sep 21 Kajal Aggarwal, who has now taken a liking for horse riding, said that our bodies could change but our indomitable spirit and burning passion need not.

The actress, who only months after delivering a baby, is back at work shooting for director Shankar's much-awaited 'Indian 2', featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead, took to Instagram to explain how she has got back into the grind because of her determination and passion for cinema.

Posting a video clip of her riding a horse, she wrote: "Eager and excited, I jumped back into work four months post-partum! Little did I realise that it would feel like starting from scratch. My body wasn't the same as how it used to be. Pre-baby, I could endure very long workdays with taxing amounts of physical activity and then hit the gym."

"Post baby, it's been hard to get back my energy levels. Mounting a horse, let alone riding it seemed like a huge task! My body protested with the martial arts training that came so easily to me earlier."

"Our bodies can change/ may change/ will change but our indomitable spirit and burning passion, need not. We've got to just keep showing up for ourselves and consistently making each day count. It's all about what we choose to prioritise to focus on and not feel guilty about our choices."

Commenting on 'Indian 2', she said: "I'm so glad I've jumped back into the drill with you. Stoked to learn new skills on the job and pursue them as hobbies after. So fortunate to be a part of this industry I call home! Grateful for the opportunities to constantly learn and become an upgraded version of myself."

