"Our love wrote its own script": Saaraa Khan, Krish Pathak look radiant in dreamy wedding pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 : After getting hitched to Krish Pathak, son of 'Ramayana' fame Sunil Lahri, actor Saaraa Khan has shared adorable photos from the ceremony. The couple looked stunning as they began a new chapter of their life.

Sharing glimpses of their special day on Instagram, Saaraa Khan and Krish Pathak treated fans to dreamy pictures from their wedding ceremony. The newlyweds can be seen enjoying their D-Day to the fullest.

The stunning actor captioned the image, "QUBOOL HAI se SAAT PHERE tak...Our love wrote its own script, and both our worlds said yes..#KriSa"

The couple officially registered their marriage in an intimate court ceremony in October.

Taking to her Instagram, Saaraa shared the happy news with fans along with a series of beautiful pictures with Krish. Along with the photos, she shared an adorable note that reflected their love story."Two faiths. One script. Infinite love. The signatures are sealed. From 'Qubool Hai' se 'Saat Phere', the vows await this December. Two hearts, two cultures, one forever. Our love story is crafting a union where faiths blend, not divide. Because when love is the headline, everything else becomes a beautiful subplot," wrote the actress.

This is Saaraa Khan's second marriage. She was previously married to actor Ali Merchant in a televised ceremony during Bigg Boss 4 in 2010. The two later separated in 2011.

