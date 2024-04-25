'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' adds six members to cast

Washington [US], April 25 : Exciting news for 'Outlander' fans. The makers of the prequel series 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' have added 6 new actors to its cast.

As previously revealed, the series will follow the lives of Claire's parents, Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine), as well as Jamie's parents, Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy).

The new additions to the cast are Sally Messham (A Small Light, The Hunt For Raoul Moat) as 'Mrs Fitz,' Ellen's maid at Castle Leoch and Murtagh's aunt. Terence Rae (The Cyclops, Black Dog) will be playing 'Arch Bug,' who is working as a bodyguard to Clan Grant; Sadhbh Malin (Conversations with Friends, Love Rosie) will be playing 'Jocasta Cameron,' the feisty youngest child of the MacKenzie clan; and Ailsa Davidson (Heathers, Halo) will be playing her sister 'Janet MacKenzie,' the fifth and final MacKenzie sibling, as per Deadline.

Annabelle Dowler (The Reckoning, It Takes Two) will play 'Lizbeth,' Julia's boss at the War Department; and Harry Eaton (Extraordinary, Eastenders) as 'Private Charlton,' Henry Beauchamp's fellow soldier and friend are cast for characters set in the 20th century.

Production on the 10-episode prequel to the Starz popular period drama Outlander in Scotland began in February. The original series features Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser. Diana Gabaldon, who serves as a consulting producer on both episodes, is the inspiration behind the franchise, as quoted by Deadline.

'Blood of My Blood' will look at the lives and relationships of Jamie's parents, Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy), as well as Claire's parents, Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine). The 10-episode series will focus on two parallel love tales set in opposite historical periods: Jamie's parents in the early 18th century Scottish Highlands and Claire's parents in WWI England.

Outlander, which marks its tenth anniversary this summer, will air the last eight episodes of its seventh season in November. Production has recently begun on the 10-episode eighth season, which will be the series' final television season.

Matthew B Roberts will serve as the showrunner and executive producer for both series. Maril Davis and Ronald D. Moore will also serve as executive producers. Moore and Davis created "Outlander" for television under the production brand Tall Ship Productions. The Story Mining & Supply Company will also executive produce, with Diana Gabaldon serving as a consultant producer. Outlander: Blood of My Blood is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

