Ozzy Osbourne back after surgery for CWG closing ceremony act

London, Aug 9 The legendary Ozzy Osbourne is back to where he belongs - the stage, entertaining the audience with his work.

Ozzy, the lead vocalist of the iconic heavy metal band 'Black Sabbath,' recently performed at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in England. The performance marked his first appearance on stage after undergoing a medical procedure in June, reports 'People' magazine.

The 73-year old performer also made a surprise reunion with 'Black Sabbath' guitarist Tony Iommi.

According to 'People', in a video posted on YouTube, Ozzy appeared to be in great spirit as he joined forces with Iommi, 74, to entertain the crowd at Alexander Stadium by belting out one of the band's top-charting hits, "Paranoid."

Ozzy's son Jack Osbourne shared the special moment from the evening via his Instagram page, posting photos of the vocalist and Iommi. "Dad and @tonyiommi closed out the #commonwealthgames2022 tonight!" he captioned the post.

The performance came almost two months after Ozzy's wife Sharon Osbourne revealed on 'The Talk UK' that he was having a "very major operation" that would "determine the rest of his life."

Following the surgery, Ozzy thanked his fans for their well wishes as he shared he was "now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably."

The 'Crazy Train' singer has had a number of health issues in recent years. He underwent hand surgery at a medical centre in Los Angeles in 2018 and suffered a severe upper-respiratory infection in 2019.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor