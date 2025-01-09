P Jayachandran Passes Away: Veteran Malayalam Singer Dies at 80 in Kerala's Thrissur Hospital

P Jayachandran, a celebrated playback singer from Kerala, passed away on January 9, 2025, at the age of 80. He died at Amala Hospital in Thrissur after a long fight with cancer and other age-related health problems. He had a significant impact on the Malayalam film industry for over sixty years.

P Jayachandran was born on March 3, 1944, in Ravipuram, Ernakulam district, Kerala. He was the third son of Ravivarma Kochaniyan Thamburan and Subhadrakunjamm. His music career began in 1965 when he recorded his first song, "Oru Mullappoomalayumaayi," for the film Kunjali Marakkar. He gained fame with the song "Manjalayil Mungi Thorthi" from Kalithozhan, which solidified his status as a top playback singer.

Jayachandran is affectionately known as "bhavagayakan" for his ability to express profound emotions in his singing. His songs have profoundly touched the hearts of many and continue to be cherished by different generations. He is survived by his wife Lalitha, daughter Lakshmi, and son Dinanathan, who also works in the music industry.

P Jayachandran Last Rites

The last rites of Jayachandran will be held on Saturday at 3 pm at his residence, Paliyath House, in Chennamangalam. The body will be kept for public viewing on Friday, from 8 am to 10 am, at his residence in Punkunnam and from 10 am to 12 pm at the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi.