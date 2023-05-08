"Pa, we are so all proud of you", Prince of Wales praises his father at Coronation Concert

London [UK], May 8 : A day after King Charles and Queen Camilla, were crowned at Westminster Abbey, the Prince of Wales delivered a special speech dedicated to his father at the Coronation Concert.

Standing before a cheering crowd and thanking those behind the epic evening, Prince William began, "I want to say a few words about my father and why I believe this weekend is so important. But don't worry, unlike Lionel, I won't go on all night long," he joked in a nod to the "All Night Long" hitmaker, whose performance preceded his remarks, reported People.

"As my grandmother said when she was crowned, 'Coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future,' " Prince William said, quoting Queen Elizabeth's coronation speech from 1953. "And I know she's up there, fondly keeping an eye on us. She would be a proud mother."

Turning back to his father's crowning, the prince continued, "For all that celebrations are magnificent, at the heart of the pageantry is a simple message. Service," the Prince of Wales said.

"My father's first words on entering Westminster Abbey yesterday were a pledge of service. It was a pledge to continue to serve. Because for over 50 years, in every corner of the U.K, across the Commonwealth and around the world, he has dedicated himself to serve others, both current and future generations, and those whose memory must not be neglected," reported People.

"Take the natural world. He warned us of the risks to our planet's health long before it was an everyday issue," William said, pointing to his father's lifelong passion for conservation and the environment. "Or the Prince's Trust. It has supported over a million young people, many from disadvantaged backgrounds, to realize their ambitions," he continued, referencing Charles' namesake charity, established 1976.

"And, perhaps most importantly of all, my father has always understood that people of all faiths, all backgrounds, and all communities, deserve to be celebrated and supported," the Prince of Wales added, emphasizing his father's interest in and dedication to interfaith relations. "Pa, we are all so proud of you."

"I also want to express my pride and gratitude for the millions of people who serve, in the forces, in classrooms, hospital wards and local communities," William continued. "I wish I could mention you all. Your service inspires us, and tonight we celebrate you too."

"I commit myself to serve you all. King, Country and Commonwealth," he concluded. "God Save the King."

Prince William's speech echoed his appearance at the Platinum Party at the Palace, which took place in June 2022 as part of the celebrations to mark his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne, reported People.

During the May 6 crowning ceremony, Prince William knelt before King Charles, placed his hands between his father's and vowed to serve him. He said, "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God."

