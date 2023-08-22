“Pack Up! I can’t do this!” Nora Fatehi exits the stage from Hip Hop India keeping her fans confused

India’s one-of-a-kind dance reality show - Hip Hop India is streaming exclusively on Amazon miniTV - Amazon’s free video streaming platform. Judged by Nora Fatehi and Remo D'Souza, the astounding dance reality show has turned up the anticipation by announcing the Top 6 finalists this week. Participants from the gullies across the country battled their way up to this moment and 2 participants from each category were selected for the battle of Top 3.

Hailing from Kansis city, underground hip hop fame Fik-Shun left the judges and the participants in amazement with his superb performance on the bollywood masala song Chikni Chameli. Sharing his thoughts on the performance, Remo D’Souza commented “Aisa koi naachta hai kya?” followed by a kiss on the dancer’s cheek. Moving further, the first battle of the episode was between UGH and One Think Crew under the group category. Astounded with the performances, by the end of the battle, Remo and Nora were seen leaving their seats and joining the crowd and cheering both the teams. Remo said, “Isko kaun judge karega bhai?”

The next battle was announced between Mohit & Gaurav VS Asmit & Steve in the duo category. As the battle ended, Nora was seen getting up from her seat and asking to close the episode. She said, “Pack Up! Pack Up! Mera ho gaya sir, Remo sir main jaa rahi hun! I can’t!” The final battle was from the solo category between Anshika and Himanshu.The episode ended with smiles and tears and the final 6 participants were declared to battle for the next. The selected Top 6 participants are Rahul Bhagat and Anshika in the solo category, and Divyam & Darshan along with Ashmit & Steve in the duo category and finally Yo Highness & UGH in the group category. Hip Hop India features Remo D'Souza and Nora Fatehi as judges.