Pahlaj Nihalani accuses Govinda of ruining his Bollywood career

Veteran film producer Pahlaj Nihalani in his latest interview with Bollywood Thikana, alleged that Govinda's negative remarks against Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan had a negative impact on his Bollywood career. He also accused David Dhawan of creating misunderstanding between him and Govinda which led to the latter's strained relationship with the Aankhein producer.

Nihalani told, "David Dhawan created a misunderstanding. He felt that alone was responsible for my hits, and when I started working with Anil Kapoor, he felt betrayed. So, he started backbiting about me to Govinda. He spread hate about me; actors would come and tell me what he was saying. We went our separate ways. Govinda even abandoned a film we were doing together because of what David said to him; we had already started shooting, I had to finish it with different actors." He further revealed how Govinda made some shocking allegations against SRK and Salman which played a key role in him losing out film projects. The veteran film producer stated that, "It was a remake of a Rajinikanth film, and Govinda did a fabulous job in it. In my opinion, he did a better job than even Rajinikanth, and I was sure he'd win some awards. But just before the release, he went and started 'rona-dhona' in the press about being sidelined by the industry. He said Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were responsible. At the last minute, my shows were cancelled. And look at him now, ghar pe baitha hai (he's twiddling his thumbs at home)."Govinda was last seen in the 2021 comedy-drama 'Banda Yeh Bindaas Hai', directed by Ravi Chopra.