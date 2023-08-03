Pakistan still uncertain about participating in ODI World Cup?

The much-awaited India-Pakistan match in the upcoming ICC men's World Cup 2023 (50-over) has been moved from October 15 to October 14. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) received approval for this modification to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), reported PTI. However, if reports are to be believed then there is still some uncertainty over Pakistan's participation at the marquee event. A committee led by Bilawal Bhutto and appointed by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will meet on August 3 to decide on this crucial matter, Cricbuzz reported while citing a top PCB official.

The committee might seek permission for a security check in India before granting the green light for the Men in Green to compete in the tournament. This move comes as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of Babar Azam's men during the event. However, though there are no indications of taking a firm stance against the World Cup, the publication added. The change of the India-Pakistan date will almost certainly have an impact on other games and teams. October 14 is already a double-header, featuring games between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Chennai and Afghanistan and England in Delhi. The latter game is likely to be affected, potentially played a day earlier (October 13).The tournament is scheduled to begin on October 5, with reigning champions England taking on New Zealand in Ahmedabad, but the ICC and the BCCI have also not yet announced when match tickets will go on sale.