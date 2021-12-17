Pakistani actor Fawad Khan have no objection, over the talks about his looks, he says he like it until and unless it doesn't get offensive

Pakistani's actor Fawad Khan who stole every girl's heart with his looks and style has recently spoke about his films and handsome looks. We have heard many celebs saying they has lost the role because of the looks, well the interviewer was so curious to asked Fawad the same question.



Fawad recently gave an interview in which he was asked about the same, if he lost any films because of looks to which he replied "I don't think so. If I lost a role, that's because I wasn't good enough for it, not because I was too pretty for it. There have been many more beautiful faces in the world, and they land all the roles that they want to. I never felt like that, at least. I didn't get a role because I wasn't good enough a performer or because I didn't suit it."

While he further asked about didn't he feels objectified with all talks about his looks to which the actor says' "[As far as objectification is concerned] I think at some level, everyone likes being objectified as long as it doesn't cross a very thin line and becomes offensive."

Fawad did several Hindi films in which he also got so many positive reviews, but as far India's ban on Pakistani artists he had to stepped down from the Bollywood.