Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan Addresses Pregnancy Rumors and Netflix Series Departure Speculations

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who made her Bollywood debut in the Shah Rukh Khan film "Raees," got married a few months ago. Photos of her enchanting wedding went viral on social media. Yesterday, pregnancy rumors about her became the talk of the town, with some even suggesting that she left the Netflix series because of it. Today, the actress has finally broken the silence about her pregnancy rumors and whether this was the reason behind her departure from the show. Here is what she said in her statement.

I'm not pregnant and I haven't left the Netflix series. According to India Today's report, a post on Reddit went viral, stating that a source revealed my withdrawal from a Netflix project and film due to my second child in August-September. When fans got to know about the news of my pregnancy, fans began congratulating me on social media. However, I've clarified that I'm not expecting a child.

Mahira Khan's first marriage was to Ali Askari, with whom she has a 15-year-old son. Following their separation, their son lives with the actress. After dating Salim for a long time, Mahira decided to marry him. Only a few close friends and family members attended their wedding. On the work front, Mahira has appeared in numerous Pakistani movies and shows. She also worked in Bollywood alongside Shahrukh Khan in Raees.