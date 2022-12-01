Palak Tiwari: Can't wait to share screen space with Sanjay Dutt

Mumbai, Dec 1 Debutante Palak Tiwari, who is the daughter of television star Shweta Tiwari, recently wrapped up the shoot of 'Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan' starring Salman Khan. She will be seen in a very different role in her next project 'The Virgin Tree', which also features Sanjay Dutt.

Helmed by debutant director Sidhaant Sachdev the horror-comedy film's cast includes Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, apart from Palak and Sanjay.

Speaking about starting a new film shoot the young actress whose first film is awaiting release, described it as a surreal experience.

"I can't wait to share screen space with Sanjay Sir. There is so much knowledge he can impart to all of us. Sunny is such a delight to work with. He is so naturally funny and charming on-screen. The whole cast is brilliant,' Palak said.

The movie is being shot in Pune.

