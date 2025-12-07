Palash Muchhal Confirms Breakup with Smriti Mandhana After Cricketer Calls of Wedding

Musician Palash Muchhal has confirmed the end of his relationship with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, following reports that the wedding was called off. In an emotional statement on his Instagram Stories on Sunday, Palash revealed that he has decided to move on and step back from his personal relationship.

Addressing the circulating rumours of alleged infidelity during their recent wedding festivities in Sangli, Palash said the false reports have been extremely painful.

“It has been very difficult to see people react so casually to baseless rumours about something so sacred to me. This is one of the toughest phases of my life, and I intend to handle it gracefully while staying true to my beliefs. I hope society learns to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip with no credible sources. Words can wound in ways we may never realize,” he wrote.

Palash also announced that his team will pursue legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content. “While many people face serious challenges in life, it is disheartening to see baseless allegations being circulated. My team will take strict legal action against those spreading lies. Thank you to everyone who has supported me with kindness during this difficult time,” he added.

Shortly after Palash’s statement, Smriti Mandhana also addressed the situation on her Instagram Stories, confirming that the wedding has been called off, bringing an end to the couple’s much-publicized engagement.