Palash Muchhal Visits Premanand Maharaj After Marriage with Smriti Mandhana Gets Postponed Indefinitely

Palaash Muchhal made his first public appearance on Monday after the sudden postponement of his wedding with cricketer Smriti Mandhana. The music composer was clicked at the airport, keeping a low profile as he walked out with his mother, Amita, and security personnel. Now a image is going viral on social media allegedly shows music composer visiting renowned preacher Premanand Maharaj at his ashram. A video of one of Maharaj's discourses also appears to feature Muchhal. The composer has recently made headlines after postponing his wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

The musician and the cricketer had planned to tie the knot on 23 November, but they ‘postponed’ the wedding at the last minute, ostensibly due to a health emergency involving Mandhana’s father. The very next day, reports surfaced that Muchhal also required medical attention for acidity-related issues. What followed was a spate of rumours, suggesting trouble between the couple. Social media buzzed with theories about the future of their relationship. Some reports even claimed that they had rescheduled their wedding for 7 December. However, in an interaction with Hindustan Times, Mandhana’s brother denied these reports.“I have no knowledge of these speculations. As of now, it (the wedding) is still postponed,” he said.

Smriti Mandhana, who helped Team India win the ICC Women’s World Cup last month, was scheduled to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend Palash Muchhal in her native Sangli in November.Unfortunately, things took an unexpected turn for her. On the morning of the wedding, her father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was rushed to the hospital due to a medical emergency.Muchhal, reportedly stressed by the sudden sequence of events, was also hospitalised. His mother told the media that the doctors put him on an IV drip and conducted several tests on him before discharging him.