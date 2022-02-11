'Palatwar' director Divyansh Pandit talks about working with Ajay-Atul

Mumbai, Feb 11 Debutant director Divyansh Pandit, who will soon be taking his high-octane thriller 'Palatwar' to the floors, has a knack for sketching the film musically.

The director wanted a certain kind of sound texture for the film and in that bracket, music director duo Ajay-Atul were the obvious choice for him.

Commenting on the same, the director, who is currently sorting the film's casting, said, "I have generally had my music in place whenever I scripted something in the past (in reference to short films) so while scripting this one, I could think of no one but Ajay and Atul sir. Having them on board is a dream come true."

Elaborating on the film's beats, he further said, "I was always clear about the kind of film I wanted to debut with and 'Palatwar' is just that film. It is high on drama, high on emotions and high on cause. Developing this script with the writers was one hell of an experience."

The film, with script written by Aamir Bengali, Amrita Mody and Divyansh Pandit, is being produced under the banner of Soham Rockstar Entertainment by Deepak Mukut and co-produced by Hunar Mukut.

Commenting on the association, the director said, "Also, after 1 year of constant writing, seeing Deepak sir's confidence in the project was overwhelming, I can't thank him enough. I'll just conclude by saying that I can't wait to begin the shoot."

On his involvement in the project, producer Deepak Mukut adds, "Things are looking up for us on 'Paltwaar' as we have the script and music composers for the film already in place and now we are going to go ahead with the casting for the film. This is a special film for us and we will make sure that everything in it is perfect."

