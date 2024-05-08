Pallavi's family members disguise themselves to win over Pappi in 'Aangan Aapno Kaa'

Mumbai, May 8 In the upcoming episodes of the family drama 'Aangan Aapno Kaa', the entire Sharma and Awasthi families disguise themselves into various looks to trap Pappi Mehra (Ashwin Kaushal) in his own web.

To execute her plan, Tanvi (Aditi Rathore) takes the role of an NRI who wants to sell off her land, whereas Deepika (Neetha Shetty) becomes her assistant.

Even Akash’s chachi Kusum (Sonali Naik) turns into a beggar, praising the NRI in front of Pappi. Pallavi (Ayushi Khurana), too, takes up the role of a guy to solidify the trap with Akash (Samar Vermani) joining forces after he gets a reality check from the police officer who asks him for bribes to take the matter into consideration.

Tanvi, although nervous, puts up a fantastic drama which makes Pappi think that this is a big deal and he will get to earn a lot of profit in dollars.

Speaking about the sequence, Ayushi said: "Pallavi's plan is finally in motion, and with a surprising amount of support, including from Kusum this time, she feels significantly empowered. The whole scheme against Pappi has been incredibly nerve-wracking for her, especially with last-minute role changes causing immense stress."

"Despite the challenges, she never wavered in her determination. With Akash by her side, her resolve strengthens even further. The upcoming episodes will show how Pallavi’s family manages to tackle this problem and win over Pappi Mehra," she added.

'Aangan Aapno Kaa' airs on Sony SAB at 7:30 p.m.

