Pamela Anderson shocks her sons by refusing to hire a glamour team

Los Angeles, March 1 Actress Pamela Anderson has talked about why she is fine with without a glamour squad on rotation, despite how her sons feel about it.

Anderson, who is on a new cover story for Highsnobiety’s spring 2024 issue, said: “My boys were like, ‘Mom, you must have a glam team." And my agents were like, ‘You have to have a glam team! Where’s the stylist?’ I go, ‘I know how to put a dress on myself.”

“I don’t need someone buttoning up my blouse. I got this. And they were just horrified,” she added.

The ‘Baywatch’ star has sons Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee with musician Tommy Lee.

Anderson also took the spotlight, when she appeared au naturel at Paris Fashion Week last September, as reported by people.com.

