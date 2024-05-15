'Panchayat 3' trailer sets new tone in narrative, blends action with drama, politics

Mumbai, May 15 The trailer of the upcoming season of the fan-favourite streaming series 'Panchayat' was officially unveiled on Wednesday. This time, the series takes a more intense tone as per the trailer.

It begins with a newly transferred Panchayat secretary making his way to the fictional village of Phulera. The tension, triggered by trouble-causing character of 'Banrakas', starts mounting as the Panchayat elections approach with the impending danger of current 'Pradhan Pati' being dethroned.

The current Pradhan Pati's opponent is Banrakas who has ample support from the local MLA. The light-hearted drama, this time is peppered with action and the bullets fire out of the guns' barrels lending a novel tone to the narrative of the series which is known for its heartwarming storytelling.

The trailer sees Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa get embroiled in matters of the heart and politics. Jeetu's Abhishek gets closer to village Pradhan's daughter Rinki.

Actress Neena Gupta, who essays the role of Manju Devi, the village Pradhan in the series, shared: “'Panchayat' has been one of the most enjoyable projects I've ever worked on. I am delighted to be part of season 3. Doing the latest season felt like homecoming to me."

She further mentioned: “The series is amazing – even though the characters are from rural areas, their beliefs, struggles, and how they deal with them are so relatable, no matter where you're from. What's great about 'Panchayat' is that it stays true to a simple village life and the narrative puts the spotlight on the main challenges in each season. The show is funny, quirky, a light watch, yet it also teaches you how to stay focused and objective in tough times."

Earlier, the trailer of the third season was leaked on the Internet only to be taken down.

The series is created by The Viral Fever, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, and written by Chandan Kumar,

Actor Jitendra Kumar, who plays Abhishek, the protagonist in the series, said: “Being part of this show has been an absolute honour for me, it’s because of 'Panchayat' that today I am a household name. You know, they say it takes a village to raise a child, and in my case, I truly believe it took the whole village of Phulera to help me grow as a performer."

He added: "I’ve been extremely lucky to have actors such as Neena ji, Raghubir ji, Faisal and Chandan as my colleagues, which has helped me immensely to grow as an actor. The love and support Abhishek, my character and the show have received over the years just proves how much people enjoy stories that reflect the ups and downs in life in a fun and relatable way."

Season 3 of 'Panchayat' will drop on May 28 on Prime Video.

