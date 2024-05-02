'Panchayat Season 3' Release Date Out: Know When and Where to Watch This Popular Series

Panchayat who entertained audience with amazing storyline for 2 season is gearing up for the season 3. makers have announced the release date of the Jitendra Kumar Neena Gupta Starer series, it will be released on 28th of May. The series is about the witty portrayal of young man who shifted to village is trying to solve problems of rural people.

Earlier, on Monday makers of Panchayat lead Jitendra played fun game with fans where they had to keep removing ‘Lauki’ (bottle gourd) to disclose the release date of the series. He captioned it as, "Sahi suna aapne! Bas yeh ek step karne se jaan jaoge aap season 3 ki date, toh jaldi click the link in bio aur hatao saare laukiyon ko!"

This fun game with fan created more excitement among the fans. Fans were upset when Prime Video teased them with a guessing game involving bottle gourds. One user expressed, "It's time to unfollow Prime," while another commented, "Seeing how Binod is tormenting people." another user wrote, "they are playing with our emotional." After playing with emotions Amazon revealed the date of Panchayat season 3 that is May 28.