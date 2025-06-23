Panchayat Season 4 Release Time: Know When Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta Starrer Web series Will Stream Online

Prime video's one of the most successful village drama Panchayat is back with its most awaited season 4. This time we will see Political uproar in Phulera ahead of panchayat election. Previous three seasons of this series have been very successful. That's why everyone is excited about 'Panchayat 4'. The trailer of 'Panchayat 4' was released a few days ago. Not only that, earlier this series was supposed to be released in July. Now it is being released a week early. There are only a few hours left for the release of 'Panchayat 4'. So, know when 'Panchayat 4' will be released.

Fans eagerly anticipate the premiere of 'Panchayat 4' tomorrow, June 24, on Prime Video. The 8-episode season will be available at midnight, marking the continuation and potentially the conclusion of Secretary Abhishek Tripathi's journey in Phulera.

The first season of the web series 'Panchayat' was released during the lockdown. This series became a huge hit. Not only this, the next season of 'Panchayat' i.e. 'Panchayat 2' was also very much discussed. 'Panchayat 3' was released last year. At the end of this series, the police imprisoned Secretary, MLA, Vikas, Prahlad, Bhushan all in jail. Apart from this, Pradhanji was seen in the hospital after being shot. Now in 'Panchayat 4', we will get answers to many questions like who shot Pradhanji? Who will win the Phulera election?