Panchayat Season 5 Officially Announced: Know When the Popular Web Series Will Release on OTT

Panchayat Season 5 Release Date: Prime Video has officially announced the 5th season of its popular web series Panchayat. The streaming platform shared a poster to confirm the new season and revealed that Panchayat 5 will release in 2026. Sharing the update on social media, Prime Video wrote, “Hi 5. Phulera wapas aane ki taiyyaari shuru kar lijiye. #PanchayatOnPrime. New Season, Coming Soon.” The poster features key characters lined up, led by Kranti Devi, played by Sunita Rajwar. At the far end of the lineup is Manju Devi, played by Neena Gupta, holding a bottle gourd in her hand.

The announcement comes after Panchayat 4 received a strong response from viewers. The latest season, released on June 24 and recorded the biggest opening in the show’s history. It was streamed in more than 180 countries and ranked in the Top 10 Trending list on Prime Video across 42 countries on the first day of its release, according to the reports.

'Panchayat' also received critical acclaim, Season 2 won the first Best Web Series (OTT) Award at the 54th International Film Festival of India in 2023.

The series is produced by The Viral Fever and created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar. It is written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Akshat Vijaywargiya and Deepak Kumar Mishra.

The cast includes Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, Ashok Pathak and Pankaj Jha.