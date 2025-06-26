Panchayat Season 5: Writer Chandan Kumar Gives BIG Update on New Season of Popular Web Series

Panchayat Season 5 Update: After the release of the fourth season of the popular web series ‘Panchayat,’ fans have shown overwhelming support for the show. While some viewers appreciated the new episodes, others found the season less engaging. Despite mixed reactions, fans are now eager to know when ‘Panchayat 5’ will arrive, especially since the latest season ended with an incomplete storyline.

Series writer Chandan Kumar has addressed this question in a recent interview. He confirmed that work on the script and direction for the upcoming season is nearly complete. According to the update, filming for the fifth season is expected to begin soon. If the production stays on schedule, ‘Panchayat 5’ may be released around June or July next year.

“The more seasons we do, the more expectations rise amongst fans. That is very challenging. Our attempt is not to do something completely out of the box. The story needs to be connected. There needs to be a prelude to everything that is happening. We don’t do anything random. We keep things interconnected,” writer Chandan Kumar said in an exclusive conversation with India Today.

“The feedback was almost similar to what we had anticipated," Kumar reveals. “Similarly, while Season 4 is releasing, we already have the direction and script for Season 5. We don’t take the audience’s love for granted. Every decision is made keeping in mind the world we’ve created and the people who’ve grown with it," he added.

The show continues to stream on Amazon Prime Video and features a strong cast including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, and Pankaj Jha. At the end of Season 4, the character Kranti Devi was seen taking over as village chief. Fans are now looking forward to how the story will develop in the upcoming season.