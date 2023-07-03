Now, access heritage info in vernacular language

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Here is good news for common visitors as the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) will now disseminate historical information about each heritage in its jurisdiction

in the vernacular language.

The superintending archaeologist Dr Shivkumar Bhagat said," We have decided to go for trilingual cultural notice boards (CNBs) at every monument in our circle. The construction or fixing of new CNBs has been done at a few monuments. The work will be done in phases. The new CNB is in English, Hindi and Marathi languages. It will help the common visitors to understand the details of each monument in his/her local language. Not all visitors are comfortable getting the information in English or Hindi. The educated person or others including heritage enthusiasts or heritage lovers, is able to get the desired information about any monument by going through the internet or reading brochures or books in libraries. Hence we gave thought to providing info in the local language for the common visitors, who run short of time but want authentic details in his/her own language."

New CNBs at 17 monuments

There are 75 monuments including six ticketed monuments in the jurisdiction of Aurangabad Circle. Of these, the trilingual CNBs have been built at 17 monuments, including world heritage sites Ajanta Caves, Ellora Caves, Bibi ka Maqbara, Daulatabad Fort, Aurangabad Caves and Pitalkhora Caves, from Aurangabad, Nasik, Ahmednagar and Jalgaon districts.

Features of trilingual CNB

The circle will be using white marble, black granite or other sheet for the CNB. The selection is done as per the match stone features of the respective monument. The heritage information is embossed on three different sheets. The size of each sheet is 4 feet in height and 2 feet wide. It is fixed in a concrete or lime mortar frame of 8 feet wide and 6 feet height.