Guru Purnima 2023: Bollywood celebrities remember the contribution of gurus on this special occasion

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 : Guru Purnima is an auspicious festival which is dedicated to our teachers and mentors. The day is observed to honour their contribution and guidance in our life to make it better. It is observed on the full moon day (Purnima) in the month of Ashadha. From veteran actress Hema Malini, to Madhuri Dixit to Abhishek Bachchan, celebrities took to their social media handle to share special wishes on the occasion.

Hema Malini shared a picture of her mother and wrote in the caption, "On auspicious Guru Poornima I recall with gratitude & all humility the special guidance I received from my Guru, Ma Maa Indira Devi, at all stages of my life. She is still there with me in spirit and will always be my guiding light. Truly, a Guru is sent by the Divine out of love for us to help us walk this great journey called Life. Endowed with compassion, calmness, wisdom, devotion and selflessness, a Guru guides us towards light & away from darkness of ignorance to help us experience life in all its glory. My Guru Ma is all this & much more"

Madhuri Dixit also posted on her Instagram stories while expressing her gratitude towards teachers for their guidance and knowledge that helps in every aspect of life.

"She wrote, "Happy Guru Purnima..Guru is the one who shows you the truth and enlightens your life with knowledge. Let's show our gratitude towards them and seek their blessings on this auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima"

Abhishek Bachchan also expressed gratitude towards teachers on Guru Purnima and said that no one can be more knowledgeable than a guru and neither anyone can be great more than a guru.

Dia Mirza also shared a beautiful message on guru Purnima, saying, "Happy #Gurupurnima...Most fortunate to be blessed with some of the most wonderful teachers in life. But i have come to recognise that nature is my constant teacher. There is no greater wisdom than the wisdom of the natural world. Listen, watch, breathe, feel. It's all there. Everywhere, everyday...@abheetgidwani captures me here tuning into birdsong in our garden"

So, on this auspicious day, you can express your gratitude to all those in your life who have served as your teachers. Parents, teachers, mentors, and elders who have guided you deserve to be honoured and remembered on this special day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor