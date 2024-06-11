Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal starrer 'Mirzapur 3' to release on this date, check out teaser

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 : Makers of Mirzapur starring Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal on Tuesday dropped a teaser of Season 3 of the webseries, which they announced will be out next month

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Amazon Prime treated fans with the teaser video.

The teaser features several moments from the upcoming season. A voiceover lays the groundwork for what is in store for the viewers using the metaphor of the many animals in the 'battle of the jungle'.

https://x.com/PrimeVideoIN/status/1800419102751694916

Sharing the teaser, they wrote, Jungle mein bhaukaal machne wala hai! #MirzapurOnPrime, July 5."

As soon as the teaser was unveiled, fans flooded the comment section.

After watching the teaser, fans inquired about Munna bhaiya a.k.a Divyenndu.

One of the users wrote, "Munna bhaiya Kahan hai ? No Munna bhaiya no Mirzapur!."

They also posted a poster of the series and captioned it, "Kar diye prabandh #MS3W ka. Date note kar lijiye #MirzapurOnPrime, July 5."

https://x.com/PrimeVideoIN/status/1800415371176124613

Another user commented, "Missing munaa bhaiya."

"Can't wait," another comment read.

Farhan Akhtar also posted on his Insta, "The wait is over. Mark the date.#MirzapurOnPrime, July 5."

Few months ago, the cast of 'Mirzapur' including Shweta Tripathi, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal and Vijay Varma reunited at the Prime Video event in Mumbai. They all expressed excitement about the upcoming third season at the event.

Ali Fazal said, "Finally we are back and there's more masala in it (3rd season)."He also shared that the third season will have "flavour" as its maiden season. He said that while the audience will be introduced to new characters, they will bid goodbye to some old ones.

'Mirzapur' is the story of Kaleen Bhaiyya, the King Of Mirzapur vs the Pandit Brothers, Guddu, and Bablu. What initially begins as a battle for power, leading to the throne of Mirzapur, eventually shapes the destiny of the city, influencing its business and its politics.

The web series was released on November 16, 2018.

