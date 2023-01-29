Pankaj Tripathi talks about challenges of playing Sultan in 'GoW'

Mumbai, Jan 29 Actor Pankaj Tripathi has talked about the challenges he faced while playing the role of Sultan in the film 'Gangs of Wasseypur'.

He said: "Sultan Qureshi was a very challenging role to play as I am a pure vegetarian, and the shoot took place at a real location in Allahabad. The smell was unbearable and it was one of the most difficult experience for me. Anurag (Kashyap) used to sit outside with the monitor while we were inside struggling. When the people over there found out about the shoot, they started overacting as they were a part of the frame."

The 'Mirzapur' actor recalled about the time he got emotional after receiving a call from Anurag Kashyap post the release of the film.

Pankaj shared: "On the day of the film release that is almost 1 and a half years after we completed the shoot, I got a call from Anurag. It was around 1-1.30 a.m. in the night and I was confused why he wanted to talk to me as I had not watched the film yet. As I picked up the call he congratulated me for my performance and said he would have hugged me if I was in front of them. I was extremely overwhelmed as all the hard work paid off. "

For celebrating 10 years of this 'Gangs of Wasseypur', the cast of the film including Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Piyush Mishra, Varun Grover, Sneha Khanvalkar, Jameel Khan, Aditya Metha, Zeishan Quadir, Vineet Kumar Singh and director Anurag Kashyap are appearing as celebrity guests on 'The Kapil Sharma Show"

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

