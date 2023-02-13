Papon's 'Duti Nayan' marks reunion with Sarat after 23 years

Mumbai, Feb 13 Playback singer Papon, who is known for songs such as 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage', 'Bulleya', 'Kyon' and several others, released an Assamese ghazal titled 'Duti Nayan' ahead of Valentine's Day.

The song, which means 'two eyes', is a ghazal about love composed by Priyankaa Bhattacharya and penned by Sarat Barkakati.

Talking about the song, Papon said, "Sarat Barkakati is like a family. He wrote two songs for my first album, 'Jonaki Raati' 'Ailoi Monot Pore' and 'Demali Mon'. We received immense love for them."

The singer also mentioned that the ghazal marks their reunion after 23 years.

"It's a beautiful song in the form of a ghazal, which is a lovely composition by Priyanka. It's a song that perfectly cherishes the greatest emotion - love. I hope the listeners love this song," Papon added.

