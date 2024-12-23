Paradox Aka Tanishq Singh Drops Highly Anticipated Single 'Tantrums'

Music lovers are in for an unforgettable experience as Tanishq Singh, better known by his stage name Paradox, has finally dropped his latest single, "Tantrums," after much anticipation. Released on December 19, the song is an electrifying mix of energy and lyrical brilliance, set to dominate the charts in no time. Paradox, whose name reflects his versatile artistry, blends profound lyrics with a mainstream appeal, making him a standout in the music scene.

Known for his enigmatic persona, Paradox has recently lifted the veil on his mysterious identity with the release of "Tantrums." The track has sparked a wave of excitement, with fans flooding the comment section to express their enthusiasm. The rapper shared his excitement, saying, "I have been thinking about what inspired me to make a song like Tantrums because it seems to have come out of absolute rush of fun. People who know me personally have held their breath because people who don’t are about to. And isn’t that exciting?"

Paradox first gained widespread recognition as a contestant on the rap competition TV show MTV Hustle 2.0. Known for his sharp lyrics, dynamic flow, and magnetic stage presence, he has continued to captivate audiences. Fans can now look forward to seeing him perform at the Grand Finale of MTV Hustle, alongside renowned artists Raftaar and Ikka. Paradox had been teasing "Tantrums" during his college performances, heightening anticipation for the track.

In addition to his solo work, Paradox's collaborations have been a major hit. His partnership with Parmish Verma on "Check Kar" garnered over 140 million YouTube views, while his own singles like "Jaadugar" and "Babam Bam" surpassed the 100 million mark. One of his biggest collaborations was with Yo Yo Honey Singh on "Payal," which also crossed 120 million views. Paradox is now working on new songs for Honey Singh, further solidifying his place in the music world. With a growing fanbase and an ever-expanding social media presence, Paradox continues to set trends with his music, inspiring countless fans to create reels to his tracks. His Spotify monthly listeners are steadily increasing, surpassing many other DHH artists. His tracks such as "Hasti Rahe Tu," "BT Ho Gayi," "GLITCH," "Gang Wale Munde," "Rihaayi," and "Chhore NCR Aale" have all received immense praise, cementing Paradox's place as a rising star in the industry.



