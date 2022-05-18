Paras Chadda on making music video debut with 'Careless'

Mumbai, May 18 'Pavitra Rishta2' actor Paras Chadda, who is also known for featuring in TV shows like 'Udaan', 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya' and 'Aey Zindagi', is excited making a debut in a music video.

"I always wanted to act in music videos. And now finally I'm making my debut. I will be next seen in upcoming Punjabi song titled, 'Careless' sung by Singer Vishal Pal and it also stars actress Nisha Guragain opposite me. We already had completed our shoot in Chandigarh," he says.

Paras was last seen in webseries titled 'Bebaki'. He reveals music videos are great work opportunities.

He adds: "I realised that to do music videos during the Covid-19 pandemic, that induced lockdown halting shoot, music videos became a great work opportunity for many.

"Above that shotting at desolate locations with limited crew members, it even an exciting and also a safer experience. And I can see the trend among youths for the song is really good. So I'm excited to finally making a dream come true."

Concluding Paras adds he will never limit himself and is open to act in fiction.

"I enjoy doing music videos. But it has nothing to limit me on not taking up fiction shows. I'm always keen to play important roles in the television stories or other mediums too."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor