Paras Verma to welcome the New Year in Vrindavan!

Actor Paras Mehta is all set to ring in the New Year by visiting his favourite destination Vrindavan. I am in love with the city and have made it a point to try visiting Bankey Bihari temple every month. I was there in November and looking forward to welcoming 2023 in the city.

He made his acting debut by featuring in Altamash Faridi's song Taweez with Zoya Afroz.

The beautiful romantic song has been directed by Jagat Gautam Sharma who has done many hit shows for Balaji Telefilms and sung by Altamash Faridi who has already given many hits like 'Ek Chumma' from Housefull 4 and 'Ek Mulakaat' from Dream Girl. The casting of the same has been done by renowned Casting Director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi.