'Parasakthi' Creative Producer Dev Ramnath: I have been misrepresented!

Chennai, Jan 14 Stating that he was a nobody to be warning a stalwart like actor Vijay's fans, 'Parasakthi' creative producer and actor Dev Ramnath has now clarified that a lot of people had misrepresented him and that the point he had tried to make through a post on X had been misconstrued.

Talking exclusively to IANS, the actor and producer explained, "A lot of people have misrepresented me saying that I have spoken against Vijay sir's fans. It's a complete misrepresentation. I am nobody to be warning Vijay sir's fans. Vijay sir is a stalwart. I have grown up watching his films. I am a nobody. My only request, as someone who's come from a complete non-industry, non-political background, is that this film gets its due. We have put in the hard yards for the last 10 years to come to this and to do this film. And over the last six to 18 months, we've put our hearts and souls into it. The same goes for 'Jana Nayakan'. There are hundreds of people who have worked on 'Jana Nayakan'. When this happens to a film, it's difficult for everyone who has worked on it."

But should there be no criticism then? The producer explained, "Criticisms are fine. Criticisms are always welcome. But whatever the film deserves, it should get. It shouldn't be pulled down just for the sake of being pulled down. It shouldn't be brought to a level that is less deserving of what it actually deserves. What's the point of saying, It's a good film after watching it on OTT, right? It's for our theatres."

Dev Ramnath was equally critical of what had happened to Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' as well.

"What happened to 'Jana Nayakan' is wrong. Pulling down a film, be it 'Jana Nayagan', be it 'Parasakthi' or be it any other film that came last year or that is going to come, is wrong. I am just saying the industry is in a very bad space. I think a lot of producers are thinking twice before starting a film. Lesser number of films are being made. When the industry is in such a space, it is our joint responsibility -- the responsibility of writers, the directors, the producers, the actors and the fans to act responsibly and push it to a stage than what it is right now and not pull it down."

For the unaware, director Sudha Kongara's film 'Parasakthi', featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela in the lead, revolves around the anti-Hindi agitation that rocked the state of Tamil Nadu in the 1960s.

Apart from Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela, the film also features Ravi Mohan as the antagonist and Atharvaa in a pivotal role.

'Parasakthi', which was tentatively being referred to as #SK25 as it is Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film, has music by G V Prakash and cinematography by experienced cameraman Ravi K Chandran. Stunts for the film are by Supreme Sundar. The film hit screens on January 10 for the festival of Pongal.

