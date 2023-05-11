Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to reportedly get engaged on May 13

Politician Raghav Chadha is set to get engaged to actor Parineeti Chopra in a traditional ceremony to be held at Kapurthala House, Connaught Place in Delhi on May 13. For the function to be held in the evening, the couple will wear colour-coordinated outfits. We have exclusively learnt that Chadha has chosen a minimalist achkan designed by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva, while Chopra will wear a subtle Indian outfit designed by couturier Manish Malhotra.

Keeping in mind Chadha’s “subtle yet elegant personal style”, Sachdeva has designed a mid-thigh ivory achkan in pure khadi silk teamed with ivory pants and a matching kurta with texturing on the collar, placket and cuffs. “Raghav prefers to keep it minimal and classy, so I haven’t done any kind of work on the achkan. I have added a subtle hint of colour with the blush pink lining inside the achkan and a pocket square in the same hue,” he tells us.The designer made four outfits for Chadha to choose from, and he liked the achkan the best. “He wanted something very simple, so I focused on cuts, a great fit and beautiful textures,” says Sachdeva, who wrapped up fittings yesterday at his studio in Naraina.