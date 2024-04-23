Parineeti Chopra Opens Up About Nepotism and Unequal Opportunities in Bollywood

Parineeti Chopra who is versatile actor who is being praised for her performance in movie 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix. Diljit Dosanjh is playing the protagonist. Parineeti is being selective about her movie choices. In one of her interview actresses discussed politics and camps in Bollywood.

''I have much more potential than the position that I hold in the industry right now. People don't judge me by the few choices that I made, they were bad choices. There are camps, circles and favorites. I'm doing a film and then a call happens, or something changes and overnight that decision changes. I want equal opportunity''. She said while talking to Bollywood Hungama. The clip of her statement is going viral on social media dividing netizens in two groups. one group is not aggreging to her statement. They have slammed her by saying stop playing victim card. While others are supporting her.

Parineeti is a cousin of Priyanka Chopra and talking from that background one users said that "You are a product of nepotism who was supported by YRF for 80% of her movies & continued to receive roles despite many failures. Embrace your mediocrity." "Imagine, a beneficiary of nepotism also complaining about not getting as much work as favorites. What about the space for genuine talent outside the film industry? " Said another user. While supporting Parineeti some netizens blamed Karan Johar for doing Favoritism.