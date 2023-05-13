Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha engagement: Priyanka Chopra arrives in Delhi for her sister's big day

New Delhi [India], May 13 : Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha's engagement is finally happening today. And global star Priyanka Chopra just arrived in Delhi to be with her sister on her special day.

On Saturday morning, Priyanka made a hush-hush exit from the Delhi airport. Several shutterbugs who were stationed outside the airport caught glimpses of Priyanka.

In the papped images and clips, Priyanka is seen greeting the lensmen with folded hands. Without revealing anything, she quickly made her way to her car.

Dressed in a brown-coloured oversized hoodie, Priyanka looked uber cool in her airport look. She teamed up her comfortable outfit with a black coloured cap.

Seems like Priyanka will attend the engagement ceremony of Parineeti and Raghav sans her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.

'Kapurthala House' here in New Delhi is the destination for the ring ceremony. If reports are to be believed, Raghav will be seen in a minimalist achkan designed by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva and Parineeti will opt for a subtle Indian outfit from Msh Malhotra.

The ceremony is expected to kick-start at 5 in the evening and will be undertaken as per Sikh rituals. The ceremony will begin with a Sukhm Sahib Path followed by Ardas at 6 pm.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and other politicians are expected to attend the function.

Parineeti and Raghav's dating rumours began after they were spotted together at a lunch date in Mumbai in March.

Neither Parineeti nor Raghav officially confirmed their relationship but an AAP leader had in March congratulated them over their "union". Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjeev Arora shared a collage of Parineeti and Raghav's pictures."I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and componship. My best wishes," he said in a tweet.

Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

Raghav Chadha is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

