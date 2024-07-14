Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha hold hands as they watch Wimbledon 2024 men's singles final

London [UK], July 14 : Couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were spotted holding hands as they watched Wimbledon 2024 men's singles final live from the stands.

Taking to Instagram Story, Parineeti posted a couple of pictures from her tennis court date with Raghav, who is an Aam Aadmi Party leader.

In one of the snaps, Parineeti and Raghav can be seen exuding romantic vibes by holding each other's hands.

"Wimbledon finals 2024," she captioned the post.

In a rematch of 2023 Wimbledon final, the young Spanish sensation Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are locking horns, with the former aiming to join Rod Lever, Bjorn Borg, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Djokovic as winners of French Open and Wimbledon in same year and the latter aiming to equal Federer's record of eight Wimbledon singles titles.

Alcaraz has become just the fourth player in the Open Era to achieve multiple Wimbledon final qualification at the age of 21 or less. The 21-year-old, just last month at Roland Garros, became the youngest player of the Open Era to secure a major title on all three surfaces, the grass, clay, and hard courts.

Djokovic has a 3-2 lead over Alcaraz in the head-to-head battle. The second seed is chasing his first title of the season, arrived at Wimbledon having undergone knee surgery in early June. The former No. 1 in the ATP Rankings has done well throughout the event with fine levels of fitness, dropping just two sets en route to his 10th Wimbledon final.

