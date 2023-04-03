Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to have intimate engagement in April

Actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha will soon make their relationship official. As per a Hindustan Times report, the couple will have a engagement ceremony in Delhi. The report further adds, Parineeti has already reached Delhi, and a source reveals that is overlooking the preparation of the ceremony. In fact, Chadha was recently spotted and snapped at the Delhi airport as he arrived to pick up Parineeti.“They are totally involved in the prep of the engagement ceremony. They are getting engaged in Delhi next week. Since the beginning, the couple has kept their relationship lowkey, and wants to reflect the same while making their relationship official,” says a source.

The source adds that it is a very intimate ceremony. “There will be only family members, and very close friends from their circuit. In fact, the moment to get engaged seemed perfect with Priyanka Chopra also coming to India with her husband Nick Jonas and Malti Marie. They also planned their India trip in a way that they can make it to the ceremony. In addition, her cousin sister Meera Kapoor has also reached Delhi for the ceremony. It is also because everyone has such a busy schedule, and Parineeti and Raghav are happy to take their relationship to the next level in presence of their family,” adds the source. After the ceremony, Parineeti will dive back into work and fly to London to shoot her film project.Last month, Parineeti sparked dating rumours when she was spotted with politician Chadha in Mumbai back to back.