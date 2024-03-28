Parineeti Chopra shuts down pregnancy rumors amid 'Chamkila's trailer launch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 : After her appearance at the 'Amar Singh Chamkila' trailer launch on Thursday in an oversized attire, fans started speculating if Parineeti Chopra was pregnant.

Addressing the swirling gossip head on, the actor shut down all the speculation and gossip around her pregnancy.

The 'Ishaqzaade' actress took to her Instagram Stories to clarify the speculations, indicating that her choice of clothing should not be misconstrued as a sign of pregnancy.

She wrote a text on her story that read "Kaftan dres=pregnancy, oversized shirt=pregnancy, Comfy Indian Kurta=pregnancy" with a laughing-out-loud emoji.

At the trailer launch of her upcoming movie 'Chamkila,' Parineeti Chopra opted for a kaftan dress, looking stunning in all black. After the event, she changed into an oversized white shirt and black pants, sparking more pregnancy rumors due to her fashion choices.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way, which led to his assassination at a young age of 27.

The highest record-selling artiste of his time, Chamkila is still regarded as one of the best live-stage performers that Punjab has ever produced.

The film has been produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films. The music of the film is available on Saregama.

