Parineeti-Raghav Set for French Open Appearance On June 8th

Power couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to make international appearance at the French Open 2025 finale tomorrow, adding to their shared love for sports.

The duo, who previously stole the show at Wimbledon with their classy looks and chemistry, are known for being avid sports enthusiasts. Raghav was recently spotted at an IPL match in Chandigarh, where fans warmly welcomed him with chants of “jiju,” a moment Parineeti proudly shared online.

Off the field, the couple also shares a spiritual bond. Earlier this year, they sought blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple during Mahashivratri and were seen at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple, reflecting their rooted values.