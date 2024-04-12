Paritosh Tripathi turns host as 'TRP Mama' on 'Madness Machayenge'

Mumbai, April 12 Paritosh Tripathi gives viewers a little sneak peek of his much-loved character 'TRP Mama' in 'Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge', sharing that it fills his heart with joy.

The upcoming episode will welcome famed comedy geniuses - Gaurav More, Srishty Rode, Balraj Syal, and Sugandha Mishra as part of its ‘Comedy Special’ episode.

In a fun new twist, Paritosh will not only be a part of the regular gags he performs but will also take on the role of host.

Paritosh took the challenge head-on and not only brought alive everyone’s favourite ‘TRP Mama’ on-screen but also seamlessly acted his part for a gag titled 'Chhota Bhai and Mota Bhai' and ‘Social Media Gag’, alongside Kettan Singh and Snehil Mehra Dixit aka BC Aunty respectively.

Talking about bringing Mama Ji's character back on TV, Paritosh said: "Turning host as the beloved Mama Ji, fills my heart with joy. Bringing him back for the weekend episode reminded me of the days when playing Mama Ji was a journey filled with laughter and love."

"As for the gag, it was fun collaborating with the talented Kettan and the witty Snehil in skits - 'Chhota Bhai and Mota Bhai' and 'Social Media Gag.' With each gag, we aim not only to tickle everyone’s funny bones but also strive to offer a mirror reflecting the quirks of our society. We hope that our performances will take our audience on a laughter journey as we explore the bizarre aspects of social media fame and the quirks of elite families," he added.

'Madness Machayenge' airs at 9:30 PM on Sony.

