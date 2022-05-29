Park Chan-wook wins Best Director at Cannes Film Festival

South Korea's Park Chan-wook was named Best Director at this year's Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

Park received the prize given to the best film director for his romance "Decision to Leave" at the 75th edition of the festival held at Palais Lumiere in Cannes.

Yonhap news agency reported Park became the second South Korean director to win in the category, following renowned filmmaker Im Kwon-taek for the historical drama "Chihwaseon" in 2002.

Aside from Park, Swedish director Ruben Ostlund's film Triangle of Sadness won the Palme d'Or, top prize of the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Zar Amir Ebrahimi from the film Holy Spider won the Award for Best Actress, and Song Kang-ho from the South Korean film Broker won the Award for Best Actor.

The festival's nine-member jury is headed by French actor Vincent Lindon, winner of the Best Actor Award at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in 2015.

This year, 21 films have been selected to compete for the Palme d'Or.

( With inputs from ANI )

