Park Min Young's Drama "Marry My Husband" Faces Boycott Calls Amidst Money Controversy

Park Min Young's popular drama "Marry My Husband" is under scrutiny as viewers are calling for a boycott due to recent controversies. The TVN K-drama, also available on Amazon Prime Video, has sparked criticism online.

On January 15, Dispatch reported that Park Min Young allegedly received a significant amount of money from her ex-boyfriend Kang Jong Hyun during their relationship. The situation escalated when it was revealed that Park Min Young had initially claimed ignorance of Kang Jong Hyun's questionable activities, leading to their eventual breakup, as per Dispatch. The detailed report stated that she received ₩250 million KRW (approximately $190,000 USD) from Kang Jong Hyun. Authorities looked into the actress from "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim" in February 2023 regarding Kang Jong Hyun using her account under a borrowed name. At that time, it was clarified that she was not involved in the situation. Dispatch's report outlined that the money was transferred from Kang Jong Hyun's company to Park Min Young's personal bank account in three steps. The funds were taken without permission, disguised as a loan, and then sent to her account as "living expenses."

In response to the allegations, Park Min Young denied receiving any monetary treatment from her ex-boyfriend, as stated in her agency's statement. The company emphasized that the mentioned amount was in an account used by Kang Jong Hyun and not used for the actress's living expenses. This revelation is impacting the ongoing K-drama and has led to criticism from Korean netizens. Despite continued support from global audiences appreciating her talent, the actress faces backlash for contradicting her earlier claim of not receiving money from her ex-boyfriend. The actress's agency expressed hope that baseless suspicions would not harm Park Min Young's reputation, emphasizing her dedication to her work as an actress.