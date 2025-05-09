Parth Samthaan Opens Up About His Exit Specualtion from CID: "It’s Been an Absolute Pleasure to Be Part of a Cult"

CID is in buzz since the sudden exit of popular character ACP's Pradyuman's exit from the show. After Shivaji Satam who plays the role exited the show, tv actor Parth Samthan entered as new ACP. However on audience demand maker brought back Shivaji Satam to show. Post the return of original ACP their are speculations that Parth Samnthan might exit the show.

While confirming exit Parth Samthan told to Pinkvilla that his ACP Ayushman in CID will soon come to an end. He revealed how his stint was supposed to be a guest appearance but got extended. He added "It’s been an absolute pleasure to be a part of a cult show like CID, even if it’s just for a brief period. I was on board for a few episodes only, a guest appearance, but later got extended for a couple of months."

The actor, who is currently seen as ACP Ayushman in CID, explained, "Initially, we couldn’t give any confirmation on the same as it would have spoiled the excitement of the show. And now with Shivaji Sir’s return, that thrilling twist about the mole will be unfolded very soon." Parth revealed he has other projects lined up after leaving CID, stating his prior commitments prevent him from staying longer. He expressed gratitude for the audience's support during his time on the show.