Parul Gulati to be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's 'Tu Yaa Main'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 : Parul Gulati will be seen in a pivotal role in Bejoy Nambiar's film 'Tu Yaa Main', which is headlined by actors Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav.

Excited about the project, Parul said, "Working with Bejoy Nambiar has been on my wishlist for a long time. His storytelling has such a strong emotional and visual language, and being a part of Tu Ya Main has been an incredible experience. The entire team, including Adarsh and Shanaya, brought so much passion and energy to the set. I'm really looking forward to showing a different side of me in this film."

Produced by Colour Yellow, the banner behind inventive films like 'Tumbbad' and 'Haseen Dillruba', this film marks the maiden collaboration between Aanand L Rai and Bejoy Nambiar.

Produced by Himanshu Sharma and written by Abhishek Bandekar, the film's core dynamic thrives on the lead pair's "strikingly different socio-economic backgrounds a deliberate clash that speaks to the characters' conflicting worldviews."

Speaking about the film, Bejoy Nambiar, in a press note earlier, said, "With Tu Yaa Main, we're pushing the boundaries of romance and survival in a way that's both emotionally charged and intensely terrifying. Adarsh and Shanaya's chemistry and their contrasting energies are what will make Tu Yaa Main a wild ride. It's a unique canvas that allows us to explore complex characters against the backdrop of an unforgiving wilderness."

