’Pathaan has given me my due!’: Siddharth Anand on becoming the number one Hindi film director in India 

Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand has gone past Baahubali 2’s Hindi format collection to become the all-time number-one Hindi film! With this incredible feat, Siddharth is currently the undisputed number one director of the Hindi film industry. Siddharth and the visionary S.S. Rajamouli are also the only two directors in the coveted 500 crore nett collection club in Hindi format.

After delivering a historic global collection of 1040.25 crore with Pathaan, Siddharth is elated that he has been able to prove his mastery over the genre of action entertainers. Siddharth was entrusted by Aditya Chopra, of Yash Raj Films, to start two of the biggest IP’s in Indian cinema today - War and Pathaan. These monstrous global hits are now part of the fabled YRF Spy Universe - the biggest franchise in India right now that features megastars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan & Hrithik Roshan as gun-totting super-spies.

Siddharth says, “Pathaan is also a film that has given me my due as someone who means business when it comes to creating the biggest IP’s and seeks to deliver the biggest action spectacles of India. I have always aspired to do this with my brand of cinema and give audiences the best action entertainers that come out of India.”