Patralekhaa spills the beans on whether her pregnancy was “planned or a surprise”

Mumbai, Sep 5, IANS Bollywood actress Patralekhaa is all set to embrace motherhood and is currently in her second trimester. The actress was recently seen on Soha Ali Khan's podcast, wherein she spoke her heart about her pregnancy, early symptoms, cravings and everything around her more beautiful journey.

Soha Ali Khan, the host of the podcast, was seen asking Patralekhaa if the pregnancy was planned or if it was a surprise! To this, Patralekhaa revealed that she thought she should just visit a gynaecologist one fine day because of the fact that she had never visited one in her entire life before that. She further elaborated on what happened after meeting her gynaecologist. “She's like, You are pregnant. “We (Rajkummar and she) were like, ‘What?’” exclaimed Patralekhaa, expressing their sheer surprise back then.

The actress talking about her pregnancy cravings said, “I just craved for around two weeks where I had lots of vada pav, and I have absolutely never been a vada pav eater at all.” Doctor Ranjana Dhannu, who accompanied Patralekhaa and who is also looking after the actress's pregnancy journey, spoke about the right time and way to plan pregnancy. “Anybody planning to get pregnant needs to take that two-year break. There's no biological clock for men. A man can repopulate the world if he lives up to 110 also.” In the promo, while expressing the beautiful feeling of having a baby, Doctor Dhanu said, “The feeling of holding the baby, the first baby crawl, is so amazing that you forget all your pain.”

